GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown police have arrested and charged a man in connection to an assault on a 17-year-old.

Agustin Gonzalez-Richardson is charged with criminal sexual conduct in connection to an assault on a 17-year-old, according to Georgetown police. The assault happened on Dawson Street at 3 a.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Gonzalez-Richardson was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center, his bond was set at $4,000.