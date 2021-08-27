Man accused of firing a gun into a Conway apartment, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police have arrested a man after they say he fired a gun into a home in Conway.

Around 1:30 a.m. on August 7, officers responded to an apartment on Grainger Road for calls of shots fired, according to police.

When they arrived, a victim told police Willie Sumpter, 29, fired a gun from his car and into their apartment. Officers were able to locate a shattered window, damage to a door caused by kicking and the path of the bullet which became lodged in the ceiling, according to police. The bullet was placed into evidence.

Sumpter was charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, malicious damage to personal property and 2nd degree domestic violence.

He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. As of Friday morning, no bond has been set.