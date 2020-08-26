Man accused of firing shots at South Carolina Trump supporters

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested and accused of firing gunshots near a gathering of President Donald Trump’s supporters along a South Carolina road.
Major Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department said no one was injured in the incident Monday evening. Sgt. Bill Rhyne of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said about 30 people had gathered and were waving American flags and holding up “Trump” signs.
Witnesses told police three men drove by several times while making “derogatory remarks” before the shots were fired.
Authorities said Marquise Damarius Asomani, 23 has been arrested and charged in the case.
