Man accused of homicide by child abuse in death of 3-month-old in South Carolina

De’Aundre Brown has been charged with homicide by child abuse. (Greenville County Detention Center)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide by child abuse case in Greenville County.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old De’Aundre Brown for Homicide by Child Abuse after they say his 3-month-old child died by what investigators believe were non-accidental injuries.

Investigators received the report on Sept. 21 after hospital staff notified the sheriff’s office that the child sustained injuries that were not consistent with accidental trauma.

Investigators learned that Brown had been watching the child at a residence on Taylor Ridge Court before Brown brought the child to the hospital, citing the child’s unresponsiveness. The child remained in the hospital, where they later died.

Investigators conducted an extensive investigation and obtained a warrant on Brown on Tuesday. He was arrested Wednesday and is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.