FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man who has been charged with shooting and killing someone in 2018 after they allegedly urinated on his shoes was released on bond Monday, according to records from the Florence County Detention Center.

His bond had been set for $50,000.

Willie Darnell Burrell, 20, is charged with murder, attempted murder, the possession of a weapon during a violent crime and for discharging a firearms into a dwelling.

Burrell shot and killed Kymir Dolford in July 2018 after they got into a fight over if Dolford urinated on Burrell’s shoes, according to an arrest warrant. Dolford then left the home he was at, went back to his, and then told another person that Burrell had pulled a gun on him.

Two hours later, Burrell shot at Dolford’s home eight times, according to warrants. He was shot once in the back and another in the hand. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A consent order for bond, filed May 16 of this year, states Burrell must stay with family in a Florence home, and must be on house arrest from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. He is also banned from directly or indirectly contacting the victim or the victim’s family.

Burrell is one of a handful of murder suspects who have been released on bond this year in the Pee Dee, with authorities citing a backlog in trials due to the pandemic.

Among those is Tyquan Jamar Johnson, 37, who posted bond in early January after initially being denied a bond in 2020. He is one of three men arrested in connection to a November 2019 shooting death of Kevin John Anthony Backus in Florence.

He was arrested in May after Florence police found drugs and stolen guns inside a home.