GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man wanted by the FBI in the killing of a child in Florida was arrested by Pitt County authorities on Monday after barricading himself inside a home off Fire Tower Road for nearly three hours.

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance said Claude Brooks Jr. was on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.

The standoff ended at about 2:45 p.m. when deputies who entered the home found him hiding in the attack of the home in the Windsor Development of Buckingham Drive.

Deputies, EMS and other personnel were on the scene of “an active law enforcement event” at about noon on Monday. Officials warned residents to shelter in place while others were warned to avoid the area.

RAW VIDEO OF STANDOFF, SHERIFF PAULA DANCE INTERVIEW

Just before 2 p.m., the sheriff’s office Facebook said on Facebook that the incident was continuing and that it was isolated to one residence near the cul-de-sac at the end of Buckingham Drive where a wanted suspect was barricaded inside a residence.

Standoff in Greenville (Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

Standoff in Greenville (Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

Standoff in Greenville (Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance (Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

At 2:43 p.m., the sheriff’s office updated the post to say the suspect was in custody.