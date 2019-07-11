Man accused of shooting his mother at Greenville Co. trailer park arrested in Anderson

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been arrested in a nearby county after he reportedly shot his mother at a Greenville trailer park late Wednesday night.

We reported earlier that the shooting happened in the 500 block of Edgemont Avenue and when deputies arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound in the front yard of the home.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators obtained warrants charging Michael Lee Sammons, 28, with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Thursday morning, Sammons was taken into custody by Anderson City Police Department officers, where he reportedly remains on local charges.

An investigation revealed that Sammons shot the victim, his mother, at least one time after some sort of altercation.

According to the release, the woman remains at the hospital in critical condition.

A hold has been placed on Sammons and he will be transferred to Greenville County.

Sammons’ previous charges include kidnapping, assault, criminal domestic violence, burglary, failure to stop for a blue light and numerous other crimes.

He has also been arrested by several Upstate agencies, including Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Williamston Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol.