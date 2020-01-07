Man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend’s son at SC home denied bond

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of murder after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend’s son during an incident Monday morning at a home in Anderson, was denied bond.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened at about 12:40 a.m. at a home on Cunningham Drive.

The coroner’s office said Landis O’Neal Osbey, 20, of Anderson, tried to break up a fight between his mother and her boyfriend when he was shot in the chest.

(From: Anderson Co. Detention Center)

According to a release from the Anderson Police Department, investigators learned that Osbey was shot by his mother’s boyfriend, Rashard Mandrell Smith, 40, during the incident.

Police and EMS personnel on-scene tried to revive Osbey, but he was later pronounced dead.

Smith was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and was taken to the Anderson City Jail.

He was later denied bond during his hearing in court Monday afternoon.

The coroner’s office and Anderson Police Department will continue to investigate.