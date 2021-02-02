Man airlifted to burn center after space heater catches Darlington Co. house on fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was airlifted to the hospital after an early morning camper fire in Darlington County.
Around 2 a.m., Darlington County fire officials responded to the area of Bethlehem Rd in the Byrdtown community. When they arrived they found a camper fully engulfed in flames, according to officials.
After a neighbor told crews the owner could still be inside, they searched the home and found a man who had burns across 75% of his body, according to officials.
The man was treated at the scene by EMS before being airlifted to a burn center.
Officials said the cause of fire appeared to be a space heater that was too close to furniture. There were no working smoke alarms in the home.
