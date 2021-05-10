Man arraigned in the murder of popular Timmonsville hairstylist Mary Francis Brown

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Magistrate Belinda Timmons arraigned Jonathan Lee Love, 31, Monday on murder charges related to the death of a popular Timmonsville hairstylist.

On May 2, deputies found the body of hairstylist Mary Francis Brown, 50, in a vehicle in the woods in the Quinby area, according to previous reporting.

Love is alleged to have shot the woman in an apparent robbery at a convenience store near Quinby, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Love drove the woman in her vehicle to a wooded area near East Old Marion Highway and attempted to set her car on fire.

Love is being charged with murder in connection with the case. According to the Florence County Detention Center, Love remains in custody at this time.

In addition to murder, Love has been charged with arson, first degree, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Additional charges are possible, according to the sheriff’s office.

