BONNEAU, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested after assaulting the Bonneau police chief and barricading himself inside a home.
Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 the Bonneau police chief, Franco Fuda, was stabbed in the face with an ice pick by a suspect Monday morning.
The suspect fled the scene and then barricaded himself into a mobile home.
Chief Fuda later told News 2 that the suspect, who was identified as Forrest Bowman, had been taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Man arrested after assaulting a SC police chief, barricading himself inside home
- Sunshine Mills recalls 3 types of dog food due to potentially high levels of mold by-product
- Panthers place receiver Kirkwood on IR with shoulder injury
- Humidity and storm chances are on the rise
- Everything you ever wanted to know about hurricane names