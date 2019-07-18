Man arrested after crash on Howe Springs Road in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person was arrested following a crash on Howe Springs Road in Florence.

According to Lt. Mike Bradt with the Florence Police Department, the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Howe Springs Road. Brandt says the driver left the roadway and collided with a tree and utility pole.

Brandt identified the driver as David Lee Jones III. Jones was arrested for driving without insurance.

Officers say the crash may have been caused by a medical issue. However, all those in the car declined medical attention. No injuries are reported.