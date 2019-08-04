Man arrested after deputies find marijuana, open bottle of liquor in his car

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Antwan Frost man after finding him asleep in the passenger seat with marijuana in his hand, a large bag of marijuana between his feet and an open liquor bottle.

According to a post on the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies found more than 350 grams of marijuana, more than $1900 and a weight scale.

The Facebook post said patrol deputies were attempting to track down a suspect who fled through a yard on Canal Dr., when they found Frost in the car.

Frost is in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

