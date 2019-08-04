Man arrested after deputies find marijuana, open bottle of liquor in his car

News
Posted: / Updated:

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Antwan Frost man after finding him asleep in the passenger seat with marijuana in his hand, a large bag of marijuana between his feet and an open liquor bottle.

According to a post on the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies found more than 350 grams of marijuana, more than $1900 and a weight scale.

The Facebook post said patrol deputies were attempting to track down a suspect who fled through a yard on Canal Dr., when they found Frost in the car.

Frost is in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Count on News13 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: