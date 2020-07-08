Man arrested after deputies say he ‘fired two rounds at former girlfriend’

Florence, SC (WBTW) – A man was arrested in Florence on Thursday after deputies say he fired two rounds at his former girlfriend.

Shane Brown, 28, of Lamar SC was arrested and charged with assault and battery, high and aggravated and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say following an argument, Brown is alleged to have presented a semiautomatic handgun and fired two rounds at a former girlfriend as she attempted to leave in a vehicle. She was not struck and was not physically injured during the incident.

Brown is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $35,000.00 surety bond on the Assault and Battery charge and a $10,000.00 cash bond on the Possession of a Weapon charge. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

