Man arrested after leading police on high speed chase through Mullins

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – A Marion man was arrested in Mullins after police say he led an officer on a high speed chase through town.

Around 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday, a Mullins officer was patrolling when they ran the plate number of a white pickup truck, according to police.

After running the plate, the officer learned the plate belonged to a 2000 Ford Mustang, not the pickup truck, according to police.

The officer then attempted to pull the vehicle over by turning on their lights. The driver of the vehicle, according to police, did not pull over, and proceeded to turn onto a different road before accelerating a high speed.

The officer turned their siren on and followed the vehicle in a high speed chase at speeds of 100 miles per hour, police said.

Police said the the truck was being driven erratically and all over the road, taking up both East and West lanes of the highway.

The chase then turned onto a dirt road where the pursuing officer was joined by two more officers, according to police. Police were able to apprehend Dustin Lee Harrelson, 35.

After searching his vehicle, police were able to locate a sunglass case containing four insulin needles used to shoot heroin, a spoon, 2-inch plastic straw and three baggies containing a brown powdery substance believed to be heroin, according to police.

Harrelson was charged with possession of heroin first offence, drug paraphernalia, failure to stop for blue lights and a tag registered to another vehicle.

