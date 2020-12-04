Man arrested after shooting, killing North Carolina college student, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a freshman NC A&T nursing student, according to court records. The suspect was arrested Thursday.

At 12:20 a.m. Nov. 15, Greensboro police responded to the 900 block of Omaha Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

Jalen Dunston, 18, of Raleigh, was found with apparent gunshot wounds.

CPR was performed, but he succumbed to the injuries.

A second victim was also taken to a hospital.

Bruce Edward Stewart III, 20, was charged with the first-degree murder of Dunston and the attempted first-degree murder of Bruce Chambers.

He was also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a stolen firearm, selling or delivering a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver counterfeit and possession of between 1/2 and 1 1/2 ounces of marijuana.

