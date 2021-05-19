Man arrested after starving dog turned over to Horry County Animal Care Center

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have arrested a man after they say he was the cause of a dog , which was dropped off at the animal care center, being severely malnourished.

Around 11:45 a.m. on May 13, officers were sent to the Horry County Animal Care Center after they were told a woman was attempting to turn in a starving dog, according to incident reports obtained by News13.

The dog was “a young dirty yellow in color lab with all its ribs showing and hip bones protruding” and “appeared weak and could barely stand,” according to the report.

When asked about the dog, the woman told officers it did not belong to her, and was dropped off at her home two weeks prior by a friend, according to the report. The woman said she could not keep the dog and wanted to get it the help that it needed.

William Gaston was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with ill treatment of animals in connection with this case.

The 3-year-old lab mix was treated for heart worms, worms and needed intra-venous fluids because of dehydration and malnourishment. He was given the name “Remo” by a staff member at HCACC, which roughly translates to “strong one,” according to a facebook post from the care center.

Those who are interested in helping Remo can donate to the shelter through their Amazon wish list here.