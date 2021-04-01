Man arrested after trying to break into South Carolina prison with backpacks of contraband

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old man was arrested this week after he tried to break into a South Carolina prison with contraband.

It happened Wednesday at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Nathaniel Jose Perez was found between the inner and outer fence suffering from cuts he received from the fence’s razor wire.

They say a large hole had been cut into the fence, and some pieces of what appeared to be Perez’s clothing were found stuck there. He was spotted after staff members were alerted to activity in the upper prison yard.

SCDC

SCDC



SCDC

Officers confiscated four backpacks filled with contraband that included marijuana, cellphones, tobacco, alcohol, and other items which Perez attempted to drop off for prisoners for monetary gain.

Perez was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Perez is charged with trespassing onto a correctional facility, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and attempting to furnish prisoners with contraband.