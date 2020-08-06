Man arrested at MYR after TSA discovers gun in bag

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man was arrested Wednesday at Myrtle Beach International Airport after TSA found a gun in his bag.

A TSA officer ran the bag through an x-ray machine when they saw what appeared to be a gun concealed in the carry on. The bag and it’s owner, Chad Murphy, 46, were moved to the TSA interrogation office where a search of the bag found a pistol, clips and a round of ammunition, according to the officer.

Murphy said he did not know the weapon was in the bag and he was later taken to J. Reuban Long Detention Center, according to authorities.

He was charged with carrying a weapon in a restricted place and was released on a $500 bond.

The weapon was run through NCIC and came back clear.

