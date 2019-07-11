Man arrested, charged with murder in death of Robeson County 1-year-old

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the death of a 1-year-old.

According to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, Jonathan Blake Barton, 17, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

These charges are related to the death of 1-year-old Jadayln Barton who was Jonathan’s daughter.

Deputies were called to the Southeastern Medical Center at 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday for an unresponsive 1-year-old. Jadalyn Barton, 1, of Shannon, NC, was transported to the medical center by her parents, where she was pronounced dead.

“This is such a troubling case that no one would want to imagine.” Said, Sheriff Wilkins. “The condition of this innocent infant is unspeakable and was really difficult for our investigators. As the investigation continues all I can do is ask for the county to pray”

Jonathan Barton is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond. He will have his first appearance, Friday morning in district court. The case is ongoing and Robeson County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.