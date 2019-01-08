Man arrested, charged with murder in Marion shooting death; victim identified

MARION, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting death in Marion.

According to Tony Flowers, Chief of Police with the Marion Police Department, 25-year-old Michael Davis, of Marion, was arrested on Tuesday.

He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime in the death of Elijah Blackwell, Flowers said. The incident happened Monday night in the 900 block of Watsonia Street in Marion.

Davis is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting bond.

Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray said a young male was found dead in a yard on the 900 block of Watsonia Street in Marion.

Gray told News13 Blackwell was 19 years old. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at MUSC.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the MPD at 843-423-8614.

