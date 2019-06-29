Man arrested, charged with murder in relation to shooting death of 5-year-old in Robeson County

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the shooting death of a 5-year-old in Robeson County.

Donovan Travale Locklear, 24, of Red Springs, was arrested on Friday, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. Locklear is charged with second degree murder in relation to the death of 5-year-old Alva Paisley Oxendine, Jr., of Red Springs.

Locklear is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with a $500,000 secured bond. He will appear in court on Monday.

RCSO deputies responded to the Town of Red Springs around 6 p.m. on June 5 for a child being shot.

Oxendine was taken in a private vehicle from the 14000 block of Hwy. 72 W. in Red Springs to the Red Springs Police Department after being shot, the RCSO said. Oxendine was then taken to Southeastern Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The shooting resulted from a fight between several people, according to the RCSO. Oxendine was hit by a bullet while sitting in the back seat of his mother’s vehicle, and Oxendine’s brother was also in the back seat of the vehicle.

“The two groups had fought earlier during the day and agreed to meet at the Hwy 72 W. location to fight a second time,” the RCSO said.