Man arrested in connection with assault of missing teen in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department has arrested a man in connection with assaulting a missing teen in Myrtle Beach.

Harvey Green, 54, was arrested Monday and charged with Criminal Sexual conduct with a 16-year-old, third degree; possession of 28 Grams of marijuana, first offense; possession of 1 Gram of Meth, first offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police say they found Green and the minor in his room at the Blake Motel on Ocean Blvd. Green is awaiting trial with no bond.

