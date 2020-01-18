Man arrested for driving 145 mph in 55 mph zone on Florida Bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested for reckless driving after he was reportedly caught going 145 mph on the Bayside Bridge in Pinellas County, according to an affidavit.

Deputies said a sheriff’s office helicopter clocked Luke Niemi, 23, of Minocqua, Wisconsin, traveling over the bridge at 145 mph on Thursday.

The speed limit on the bridge is 55 mph.

The report did not mention if or where Niemi was pulled over.

According to the report, Neimi explained his driving by telling investigators he “was having some fun.”

Deputies said Niemi has various unpaid citations in Wisconsin.

Niemi was arrested for reckless driving (speed over 50 mph) and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

He was released Friday on a $250 bond.