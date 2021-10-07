Man arrested for shooting a person in Florence after an argument

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown man was arrested after Florence deputies say he shot another person during an argument.
On September 23, Twan Ford, 22, is accused of shooting a person in the area of Black Creek Road with a handgun after an argument, according to authorities.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ford is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.
News13 is tracking shootings across the viewing area for 2021. Deadly shootings are marked in red. Some shootings are so close in proximity that they appear as one mark. Zoom in for the most-detailed look.