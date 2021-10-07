Man arrested for shooting a person in Florence after an argument

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown man was arrested after Florence deputies say he shot another person during an argument.

On September 23, Twan Ford, 22, is accused of shooting a person in the area of Black Creek Road with a handgun after an argument, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ford is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.