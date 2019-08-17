Man arrested in connection to Bennettsville stabbing

Courtesy: Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is in custody after a stabbing that injured two people in Bennettsville.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has arrested David Kenneth Lowe Jr Friday night.

The stabbing happened on Red Hill Rd. One of the people hurt in this has serious injuries. The other is expected to be okay.

Lowe was arrested and is charged with Attempted Murder, Assault & Battery 1st Degree, Kidnapping, and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Lowe will be detained at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaits bond.