Man arrested in connection to Bennettsville stabbing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Courtesy: Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is in custody after a stabbing that injured two people in Bennettsville.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has arrested David Kenneth Lowe Jr Friday night.

The stabbing happened on Red Hill Rd. One of the people hurt in this has serious injuries. The other is expected to be okay.

Lowe was arrested and is charged with Attempted Murder, Assault & Battery 1st Degree, Kidnapping, and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Lowe will be detained at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaits bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: