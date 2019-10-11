Man arrested in connection to September shooting in Conway

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Conway Police Department

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police in Conway have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened last month in the area of Beaty Street and Racepath Avenue.

According to Conway Police, Eric Lamont Deery Jr. was arrested Friday in connection to the Sept. 26 shooting. The victim in that shooting was shot multiple times.

Deery is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by certain persons.

Deery appeared before a judge Friday and was denied bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: