Man arrested in connection to September shooting in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police in Conway have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened last month in the area of Beaty Street and Racepath Avenue.

According to Conway Police, Eric Lamont Deery Jr. was arrested Friday in connection to the Sept. 26 shooting. The victim in that shooting was shot multiple times.

Deery is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by certain persons.

Deery appeared before a judge Friday and was denied bond.