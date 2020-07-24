Man arrested in connection with coughing incident at SC Walmart

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story contained an incorrect detail regarding the suspect. It was been removed.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged after deputies said he deliberately caused a scene by coughing on merchandise at the Boiling Springs Walmart.

WSPA first covered this story on July 21 when video of the alleged incident emerged.

Lt. Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Kyle Christopher Arendell, of Spartanburg, was charged with aggravated breach of peace and malicious injury to property in connection with the incident.

Arendell was arrested Thursday and bond was set at $6,000.

Walmart confirmed the incident took place Sunday at its store, located at 4000 Highway 9 in Boiling Springs.

A spokeswoman for Walmart gave the following statement via email: