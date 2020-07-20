Man arrested in connection with Darlington homicide

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested in connection with a domestic-related incident on Pandys drive where one person was killed and the suspect fled, according to Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis.
Cabanough McPhail was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He is being held at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center without bond.
