Man arrested in Darlington County, deputies recover stolen gun, social security cards, birth certificates

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A man was arrested after he was found in possession of a stolen gun, stolen license plates, government IDs, credit cards, social security cards and birth certificates, according to Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis.

Austen Peterson booking photo

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office website, Austin Peterson, 25, was arrested on Wednesday in Hartsville after officers pulled him over for a license violation.

When officers searched Peterson’s vehicle they found the stolen items, including a .45 caliber handgun, which had been reported stolen from Cheraw, according to deputies.

Peterson was charged with driving under suspension; operating uninsured motor vehicle, first offense; improper vehicle license; unlawful carrying of weapon and possession of a stolen gun.

He is currently being held at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center without bond.

