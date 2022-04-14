DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested in Washington, D.C. Saturday in connection with a December shooting in Durham that killed two and injured four more young people, police said.

Keon Beal, 21, was arrested in Washington, D.C., then taken to Durham on Wednesday. He had been indicted in March on two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder. He is being held on no bond, a news release said.

Just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2021, police responded to the area of Mathison and Eugene streets. They found a black Hyundai SUV that had crashed into a utility pole. They also found six people who had been shot.

Isaiah Carrington, 19, and Ariuna Cotton, 15, were killed in the shooting. Police said at the time that three other juvenile females and a juvenile male were taken to the hospital, too.

“I just want the case to go a little faster,” Ann Applewhite, Cotton’s grandmother, said in February. “This is really hurting my heart. The family is not ready to accept it, even though we know that she’s gone, it’s just hard for us to accept.”

Shortly after the shooting occurred, Durham police told CBS 17 that the SUV the group was riding in was stolen and that they were still investigating what led up to the shooting. Police said that someone fired shots at the SUV, causing it to crash.