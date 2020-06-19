Man arrested in death of burned dog

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Kentucky man has been arrested and charged with burning a small dog to death.

Henderson Police arrested 32 -year-old Bryan K. Matthews Jr. on Thursday night. Police say Matthews is charged with torturing a dog with serious injury or death and 3rd Degree arson. Eyewitness News was on scene in the 2700 block of Zion Road when officers made the arrest.

Duke, the miniature poodle, was found burned inside a restroom at the Henderson County Fairgrounds earlier this month.

On Wednesday, a national reward fund was established. A reward of more than $16,000 had been raised to help find Duke the dog’s killer.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)

