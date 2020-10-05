Man arrested in Florence armed robbery

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery on September 30 in Florence.

Juan Carlos Ortiz-Abreu, 32, was arrested on October 1, after Florence deputies say he entered a convenience store located at 4798 East Palmetto Street in Florence, and demanded money from the store clerk with what is believed to have been a weapon under his shirt.

He is further alleged to have fled the store on foot with several beverages and food items, according to deputies.

Ortiz-Abreu is being charged with armed robbery and is bein held at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office under a $10,000 surety bond.

LATEST HEADLINES: