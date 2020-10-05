FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery on September 30 in Florence.
Juan Carlos Ortiz-Abreu, 32, was arrested on October 1, after Florence deputies say he entered a convenience store located at 4798 East Palmetto Street in Florence, and demanded money from the store clerk with what is believed to have been a weapon under his shirt.
He is further alleged to have fled the store on foot with several beverages and food items, according to deputies.
Ortiz-Abreu is being charged with armed robbery and is bein held at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office under a $10,000 surety bond.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Coroner ID’s suspect who died in Myrtle Beach shootout that killed 1 officer, injured another
- 3 arrested in armed robbery, kidnapping at Florence motel
- Man arrested in Florence armed robbery
- Millions qualify for free monthly cell phone service. Are you one of them?
- A sunny and warmer start to the week