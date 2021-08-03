Man arrested in Lumberton, wanted in death of missing NC woman and abduction of 7-year-old

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after they were wanted in connection with the death of a missing woman and the abduction of a 7-year-old.

Around 12:10 a.m., deputies with the Hoke County Sherriff’s Office were sent to the 200 block of Applewood Lane for a search warrant for a missing person, according to deputies.

When they entered the home, deputies found Jessica Hall, 38, dead, according to authorities. A 7-year-old was also reported missing.

Lumberton Police were contacted in reference to a possible location of the suspect and child, according to deputies.

After a short vehicle chase, Lumberton police arrested the suspect, 41-year-old Donny Sessum, without incident. He was given no bond.