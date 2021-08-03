Man arrested in Lumberton, wanted in death of missing NC woman and abduction of 7-year-old

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after they were wanted in connection with the death of a missing woman and the abduction of a 7-year-old.

Around 12:10 a.m., deputies with the Hoke County Sherriff’s Office were sent to the 200 block of Applewood Lane for a search warrant for a missing person, according to deputies.

When they entered the home, deputies found Jessica Hall, 38, dead, according to authorities. A 7-year-old was also reported missing.

Lumberton Police were contacted in reference to a possible location of the suspect and child, according to deputies.

After a short vehicle chase, Lumberton police arrested the suspect, 41-year-old Donny Sessum, without incident. He was given no bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories