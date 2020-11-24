Man arrested in NC courthouse shooting faces more than 166 years in prison

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Sister station, FOX8 is continuing to learn about one of the men involved in a deadly shooting outside a North Carolina courthouse in Greensboro last Monday.

Police arrested Sterling Tyler Friday night, and is facing 14 charges and more than 2,000 months, or 166 years, in prison.

Those charges include stealing a vehicle, attempted murder of a 16-year-old girl, and last Monday’s shooting.

Tyler remained silent as a judge read off three pages worth of charges.

He is also charged with discharging a 9mm handgun into the Guilford County sheriff’s office. Three people were shot and one man, 20-year-old Avion McLean, did not survive.

A push to get Tyler’s bond raised above $1.1 million was met with this argument from a public defender:

“Your Honor, given the nature of the crimes charged, it is certainly within the guidelines. But these are, at this point, just charges. He certainly isn’t going to be able to make it. He was given a $100,000 bond last week, and he wasn’t able to make that, so we ask Your Honor to consider anything but Your Honor’s discretion,” said Chief Public Defender John Nieman.

The judge kept the bond at $1.1 million.

Police tell FOX8 they are actively working this case and are still not ready to comment on if the bullets an outside company police officer fired were the deadly shots. That officer remains on paid administrative leave.

