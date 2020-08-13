Man arrested in Pembroke shooting, murder

Robeson County, NC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested following a shooting that left one dead Wednesday in Pembroke, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 2:57 a.m. deputies were dispatched to 2941 Hwy 710 N in reference to a subject shot, deputies said.

The victim was transported to the police department in a privately owned vehicle. Mark Lowery, 41, of Maxton died from his wounds upon his arrival at police department.

Around 5:15 pm, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide investigators arrested Christopher John Brayboy, 26, of Pembroke during a traffic stop on St. Anna Rd in connection with the shooting.

Brayboy has been charged with first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a scheduled I controlled substance.

Brayboy is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond for the murder of Lowery. He was given a $60,000 secured bond for the firearm and drug offenses, according to deputies.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division investigated the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

LATEST HEADLINES: