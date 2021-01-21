Man arrested in series of armed robberies in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A man is in custody in connection with armed robberies that happened in the Conway area.
Around 8 p.m. on Jan. 2, Conway officers responded to the area of 3410 West Highway 501 for an armed robbery, according to police.
Around 8 p.m. on Jan. 4 another armed robbery was reported at 2901 Church Street.
During both robberies the masked male entered the stores and asked for the same items and cash.
On Monday, police arrested John David Hudson and he was charged with three counts of armed robbery and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
