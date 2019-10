LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City Police have arrested a man on multiple charges of attempted murder.

According to booking records at the Florence County Detention Center, Zahir Jyeon Bouie is charged with three counts of attempted murder as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was booked into the jail just before 7 Monday evening.

We have reached out to Lake City Police for details on his arrest and what incident these charges stem from.

Count on News13 for updates.