Man arrested on drug charges after chase in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) – One man has been arrested on drug charges following a police chase in Robeson County.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull over Curtis Frank Jones Jr. on Thursday near Barker Ten Mile Road and Highway 20. After a short chase, Jones pulled over and was stopped on Britt Road.

Deputies searched Jones’ vehicle, where they found cocaine, heroin, oxycodone pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

Jones has been charged with two counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Maintaining a Drug Vehicle, Fleeing to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Jones was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center and issued a $100,000 secured bond.