Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop near Pembroke

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested one person on multiple drug charges following a traffic stop.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Prospect Road and St. Anne Road in Pembroke. During the stop and subsequent investigation, deputies discovered Oxycodone and Alprazolam pills, marijuana, a stolen firearm, and drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Lee Quevedo, 24, of Pembroke, was arrested and charged with two counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of a Schedule II, III and IV Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, Maintaining a Drug Vehicle and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Quevedo was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.