South Carolina man arrested on stalking charge, allegedly sent threats to victim on Snapchat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who made threats towards a victim and her family through Snapchat voice messages was arrested this week on a charge of stalking.

Investigators met with a family in West Ashley on Saturday after their 19-year-old daughter received threatening voice messages from the suspect, 25-year-old Fausto Najera.

The victim’s brother interpreted the messages for the officer. They played a screen recording of several voice messages from Najera through the social media app.

In the messages, Najera was heard saying he was willing to “take someone with him,” and stated that he was crazy and filled with demons. He also said the daughter was the only person who could calm his demons.

The man was also heard naming some individuals, including family members, who he threatened to kill because of his demons.

According to a report from the Charleston Police Department, the suspect was accused of a number of other crimes including burglary, simple assault, and animal cruelty involving the family.

Najera was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Al Cannon Dentation Center.