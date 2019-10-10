Man arrested Wednesday in connection to April shots fired incident in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested a man in connection to a shots fired incident that happened in April.

According to police Daniel Lee Suiter has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to a police report, the incident happened late at night on Mr. Joe White Avenue on April 8. Officers were called to the area for a ‘shooting incident’. The report does not mention any injuries in connection to the case.