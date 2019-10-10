Man arrested Wednesday in connection to April shots fired incident in Myrtle Beach

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested a man in connection to a shots fired incident that happened in April.

According to police Daniel Lee Suiter has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to a police report, the incident happened late at night on Mr. Joe White Avenue on April 8. Officers were called to the area for a ‘shooting incident’. The report does not mention any injuries in connection to the case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: