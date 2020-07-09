Police: man arrested, woman hospitalized after hostage situation in Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested and a woman was taken to the hospital after a hostage situation in a southeast Raleigh neighborhood ended Wednesday night, police said.

The situation began before 8 p.m. Wednesday. A large police presence gathered at the scene, which was along the 3400-block of Mackinac Island Lane near the intersection with Paducah Drive. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots early on before being asked to evacuate.

According to police, a female inside the home texted her mother to say her boyfriend would not let her leave the home.

Police were called to the scene and went upstairs to investigate the situation but the suspect, identified as Brandon Barron, 38, opened fire on officers, according to police.

Police retreated downstairs and set up a perimeter around the home.

The mother of the hostage was able to text her daughter again and was told that Barron had shot her, officials said.

Officers at the scene then heard multiple gunshots and sent in a tactical team and a hostage negotiator was put in touch with Barron, according to police.

Just before 11 p.m., the CBS 17 crew on scene reported hearing flashbangs being used before officers entered the home. Barron was then arrested and taken into custody. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to her side. She was not seriously injured, police said.

According to arrest and jail records, Barron is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, first-degree kidnapping, discharge a firearm within an enclosure with intent to incite fear, and interfere with emergency communications.

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

