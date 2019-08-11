Man being taken to hospital after lifeguards rescue him from ocean

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One man is being transported to the hospital after being pulled out of the ocean by lifeguards.

The incident happened just after 12:00 p.m. Sunday at a beach near 70th Avenue North, according to Lt. Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

The man, who is approximately 40-years-old, was pulled from the water by lifeguards. An Ocean Rescue unit responded to the scene to provide care to the man, who is now being transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

The man’s condition is still unclear. Count on News13 for updates.

