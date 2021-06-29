Man charged after 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs Marion County to appear in court

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man charged in the death of a 7-year-old mauled by dogs in Marion County is set to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Lorenzo Cardenas, 41, of Marion, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and penalty for owner of dangerous animal that attacks and injures a human, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shamar Jackson was killed after he was attacked by dogs June 13. Shamar, according to deputies, was walking in his neighborhood with his brothers when they were attacked by dogs. The other boys were able to escape.

According to the boys’ father, they were chasing their pet chihuahua when a neighbor’s dogs came through a hole in the fence. He said his son, Shamar Sherif Jackson, was stripped naked and killed by the dogs.

One of the six dogs involved in the attack allegedly escaped from the animal shelter, according to Reverend Raymond Johnson who is helping the Jackson family.

A funeral for Jackson was held Thursday in Latta.

Donations are being accepted to help with Shamar’s funeral costs, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Those looking to donate can go to any Anderson Bank Location and specify that the donations should be added to the Shamar Jackson Fund.