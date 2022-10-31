WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Friday night’s shooting at a high-school football game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, of Warsaw, has been charged with discharging a firearm, inciting a riot, carrying a concealed firearm on school property and disorderly conduct stemming from the incident at the game played at Legion Stadium in Wallace.

He was given a $100,000 bond and taken to the Duplin County Jail.

James Kenan was leading Wallace-Rose Hill 31-28 with 25 seconds left to play when shots were fired from the area of the Wallace-Rose Hill cheering section, the sheriff’s office said. Wallace-Rose Hill was lining up to attempt a game-tying field goal when the game was halted.

Fans and players were seen running from the area. Legion Stadium was cleared and the game was halted. No one was hurt in the shooting, and after more than 30 minutes, the two schools agreed to return to finish the game at 9 a.m. Saturday because Class 2-A state playoff seeding hinged on the outcome.

When the game resumed, Wallace-Rose Hill successfully kicked a field goal to tie the score and send the game into. The Bulldogs then got a touchdown from Irving Brown and an interception by Xzavier Pearsall to seal a 38-31 win.