Man charged in April Dillon County murder

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged in the murder that took place on Joann Branch Road in Dillon in April, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say Anthony Reed, 50, of Mullins has been charged for the deadly shooting of James Murphy, 26, of Pee Dee Church Road in Riverdale.
Reed was taken into custody and is currently at the Dillon County Detention Center.
