Man charged in connection with dumping 13 tons of debris in Robeson County

ROBESON CO, NC (WBTW) – Deputies have arrested a wanted suspect in connection with 13 tons of debris dumped in a road.

Jeramey Lee Chavis, 32, of St. Pauls, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony littering, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge is in connection with 13 tons of debris from a roofing job that was dumped in the road at 301 North and McRainey Road, St. Pauls, deputies said.

Chavis was out on bond for unrelated charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chavis is in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $75,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.