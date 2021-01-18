Man charged in Conway murder now out on bond, records show

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A man arrested for a Conway murder last November has now been released on bond, according to booking reports.
Police arrested Stephen Denis O’Hara, 55, at the scene of a shooting that killed 30-year-old Paul Mishoe on Nov. 22. He was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm.
O’Hara was released Friday on a $75,000 bond.
