Man charged in crash that left 4 injured in Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A man is being charged in a crash near Socastee that left four people injured.

Mitchell Stack, 24, of Conway, is being charged with felony driving under the influence with a result of great bodily injury.

The crash happened around 9:17 p.m. on September 25 in the area of SC 544 near Leisure Lane, according to previous reporting.

Stack’s vehicle crossed the center of the road, ran off the roadway to the left and side swiped another vehicle, according to Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Horry County Fire Rescue said at least one person was ejected from the vehicle. The crash caused multiple lanes to be closed.

There is no update at this time on the condition of the four people.

Stack was released from custody on a $50,000 bond.

